Courtesy: Hobvias Sudoneighm, Flickr
News

This year's Poppy Campaign is off to a great start

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign is going strong in the first half of this year’s fundraiser.

Capt. Greg Nicoll of the Fort St. John Army Cadets, says the campaign is off to a great start.

“We’ve been doing very well. Good turnout from the cadets and the public has been really generous”, said Nicoll.

So far, over the weekend, the Cadets have raised approximately $15,000 for the poppy campaign.

Nicoll hopes this trend will continue throughout the campaign and he feels that it all depends on the day and location of where the cadets are campaigning.

This year’s campaign goal is to raise $45,000, up $10,000 more than last year’s campaign.

The Canadian Legion invites everyone across the country to show their recognition and respect by proudly wearing this symbol of Remembrance and taking a moment to reflect.

From now to November 11 the City of Fort St. John will also fly a Poppy Campaign Flag at City Hall.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Fort St. John takes place Sunday, November 11, with a parade at 10 a.m. starting at the legion. A service will follow in the legion auditorium.

Each year the Legion relies on volunteers to help sell poppies at stores all around the community.  For more info or to volunteer call Tina at 250-261-9996.

Scott Brooks
