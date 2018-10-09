Three more properties north of Peace River Lookout now under evacuation alert

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has placed three more properties north of the Peace River Lookout at the south of 100th St. on evacuation alert this morning.

The PRRD issued the alert for residents of 6933 265 Road, 6963 265 Road, and 9913 240 Road, which are located north and west of last Sunday’s initial landslide area, which was covered by the first evacuation order issued last week.

The Evacuation Alert has been issued to allow residents to either:

evacuate their premises if they feel it necessary to do so. Residents who evacuate will be provided assistance with food and lodging in Fort St John through the Reception Centre at the Pomeroy Sports Centre, 9324 96th Street, Fort St. John; or

stay in their homes and be self-sufficient. Residents who choose to stay will not be provided with additional support such as supplies, medication, etc. at this time.

Those wishing to evacuate must contact the Peace River Regional District immediately at 250 784-3200 to make arrangements for safe transportation out of the area. Residents who have any concerns for their safety or the safety of their neighbours should call the Regional District 24 hours a day at 250-784-3200.

The PRRD says that residents can be prepared for an evacuation by:

Locating all family members, and preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants. Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Gathering necessary clothing and toiletries.

Preparing pets to move by gathering all necessary supplies (food, kennels, crates, leashes). Ø Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

Preparing to register with Emergency Support Services upon self-evacuation.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued should the situation change. Updates will be posted at www.prrd.bc.ca. For more information contact the Peace River Regional District at 1-800-670-7773 or 250-784-3200.