Election
ElectionNews

Three new Councillors elected in Pouce Coupe

Scott Brooks
POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Three new faces will join Pouce Coupe Council.  Ken Drover, Donna White and Marlene Herbert will join incumbent Councillor Barbara Smith at the Council table.

Mayor Lorraine Michetti was reelected by acclamation after Andre Lavoie dropped decided not to run for Mayor and instead ran for Council.  Lavoie and Johnston were unsuccessful in the bid for reelection.

See the full results below.

Pouce Coupe

CandidatePositionVotesElected
Donna H WhiteCouncillor93X
Barbara E SmithCouncillor84X
Andre J LavoieCouncillor78
Raymond K JohnstonCouncillor60
Marlene G HebertCouncillor80X
Ken C DroverCouncillor93X
Lorraine S MichettiMayorX

Scott Brooks
