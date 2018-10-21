Three new residents join Hudson’s Hope Council

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Three new Hudson’s Hope residents will join Council this fall.

Patricia Markin, Valerie Paice and Leigh Summer are the new members of Council. They will join incumbents Travous Quibell, Mattias Gibbs and Kelly Miller.

Dave Heiberg will serve as mayor for the District of Hudson’s Hope, as he won by acclamation.

The full results are below.