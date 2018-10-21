8.6 C
Three new residents join Hudson’s Hope Council

Scott Brooks
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Three new Hudson’s Hope residents will join Council this fall.

Patricia Markin, Valerie Paice and Leigh Summer are the new members of Council.  They will join incumbents Travous Quibell, Mattias Gibbs and Kelly Miller.

Dave Heiberg will serve as mayor for the District of Hudson’s Hope, as he won by acclamation.

The full results are below.

District of Hudson's Hope

CandidatePositionVotesElected
Leigh SummerCouncillor159X
Travous QuibellCouncillor215X
Valerie PalceCouncillor176X
Kelly MillerCouncillor193X
Patricia MarkinCouncillor183X
Joseph KingCouncillor134
Mattias GibbsCouncillor208X
Dave HeibergMayorX
