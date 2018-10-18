11.6 C
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Tidewater Midstream’s proposed Pipestone gas plant gets regulatory approval

Chris Newton

CALGARY, A.B. – Tidewater Midstream announced today that it has received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator to build its proposed Pipestone Montney Sour Deep-Cut Gas Processing.

The Pipestone Plant is proposed to be built in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie and is designed to process approximately 100 million cubic feet/day of natural gas.

“Tidewater is pleased to receive regulatory approval for this plant which will benefit producers in the prolific Montney play,” said Toby McKenna, Vice President, Business Development and Commercial of Tidewater.  “We are well positioned to construct the Pipestone Plant in order to meet an in-service date of mid-2019.”

Tidewater said last November that the project is supported by agreements with two anchor tenant customers, which include two 5 year take-or-pay gas handling agreements.

The company added that it is finalizing commitments with several other producers for the remaining plant capacity, and is also evaluating a phase two expansion to increase capacity at its Pipestone Montney complex.

Based on the proposed construction schedule, operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019. Tidewater said that Phase One is estimated to cost approximately $210 million.

