FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a bit of a break, the Northeast B.C./Yukon Midget Trackers are hitting the road this weekend for two games with hopes of maintaining their 6-0 season standing.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Trackers will be visiting the Fort McMurray Barons at the Casman Centre as part of the Midget AA series.

At the last home game, the Trackers went on to beat the Barons 3-0.

Saturday’s game starts at 1:30 p.m., with Sunday’s game starting at 10:30 a.m.