Trackers start the season by going 3-0 on road trip

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers got a big start to the season, willing all three games on a road trip to Central Alberta.

The three games over the weekend were the team’s first since their record-breaking 2017/2018 season that saw the team go 31-12-5, good enough to make them the NAMHL Boucher Division’s Regular season champs.

In the playoffs, the Trackers took home the Boucher Division Playoff title before hosting the BC Hockey Tier 1 Provincials, where the team placed third.

The Trackers began their road trip with a game against the Lakeland Panthers in Bonnyville. Nick Loewen scored a pair of powerplay goals, while Logan Kimmie scored once with the man-advantage and both Nathan Brownlee and Kurtis Lee each contributed even-strength goals in the Trackers’ 5-1 victory. Brownlee also had two assists, while Devan Minard, Connor Kindrat, and Markus Ruehl each tallied helpers.

Northeast B.C. faced a closer battle against the Wainwright Polar Kings on Saturday. Chase London and Kurtis Lee gave the Trackers a 2-0 lead in the first period, with Duncan Ross assisting both goals and Brownlee getting the second assist on London’s tally. In the third, the Polar Kings made it 2-1, but goaltender Landon Hatton stood tall between the pipes to seal the deal.

On Sunday, the Trackers thoroughly demolished the Southside Athletic Club. Though the Athletic Club got out to a 1-0 lead early in the first, it wouldn’t stay that way for long. Ruehl and Brownlee each scored a pair of goals, with Lee, Minard, Ross, Cayden Frenette, and Justin Brownlee in the team’s 9-1 win. Kindrat led the team with four assists, Noah Lang had three, Ross had a pair, and both Ruehl and Kimmie had one helper each.

The Trackers are back on the ice this weekend, playing a game in Peace River against the Royals on Friday, before hosting the Grande Prairie Athletic Club Storm at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Sunday.