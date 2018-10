FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC Yukon Trackers are getting ready for the weekend as they host the Whitecourt TRAC Wolverines as part of the Midget AA series.

Last weekend, the Trackers visited the Fort McMurray Barons winning Saturday’s game 5-3, while on Sunday the Trackers lost to the Barons 3-2.

The next games for the Trackers are November 3 & 4 at the North Peace Arena as they host the Wolverines.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is at 4:15 p.m., with Sunday’s start time at 10:00 a.m.