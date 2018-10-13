Trev Talks – Update on the Old Fort Landslide

Advertisement

This week on Trev Talks, guest host Chris Newton sat down with Prince George, Peace River, Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer and local volunteer Jeff Garrison about the work they did earlier this week to help residents of the Old Fort.

The two are now working with the PRRD to coordinate another visit to the community once conditions improve. They could be looking for up to 400 volunteers to help once it’s safe to enter the community. If you would like to help, contact MP Bob Zimmers Office at (250) 787-1192.

Chair of the Peace River Regional District Brad Sperling also joined us to give an update on the slide conditions and what’s next for residents of the community. The PRRD also release new photos and LiDAR data from the slide. Click here to see that.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.