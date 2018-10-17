Two facing charges for allegedly feeding Timbits to bear in Northeast B.C.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A Victoria man is one of two people who will be appearing in a Fort Nelson courtroom next month to face charges after they allegedly fed Timbits to a bear.

In a post on its Facebook page, the BC Conservation Officer Service said that two people were charged under the BC Wildlife Act for alleged events that occurred over a year ago.

“During the summer of 2017, BCCOS in the Peace region received complaints regarding individuals posting pictures on social media of bears being unlawfully fed,” the service wrote. “Yesterday charges were laid under the BC Wildlife Act concerning this matter.”

Court records show that Randy Scott and co-accused Megan Hillz are facing one count each of unlawfully feeding wildlife.

CTV Vancouver Island is reporting that on Tuesday, Scott’s Facebook profile showed a photo of a tattooed arm feeding a bear a donut out of what appears to be a car window.

In a June 12 post that has since been removed, he remarked that he had “Thousand timbits ready for bear feeding.”

The two are scheduled to appear in court in Fort Nelson on November 5th.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island: https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/photo-of-man-feeding-timbits-to-bear-nets-charge-under-bc-wildlife-act-1.4136507#_gus&_gucid=&_gup=GSEmail&_gsc=6VEqSFO

Advertisement