12.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo by BC Conservation Officer Service/Facebook
Home News Two facing charges for allegedly feeding Timbits to bear in Northeast B.C.
NewsRegional

Two facing charges for allegedly feeding Timbits to bear in Northeast B.C.

Chris Newton

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A Victoria man is one of two people who will be appearing in a Fort Nelson courtroom next month to face charges after they allegedly fed Timbits to a bear.

In a post on its Facebook page, the BC Conservation Officer Service said that two people were charged under the BC Wildlife Act for alleged events that occurred over a year ago.

“During the summer of 2017, BCCOS in the Peace region received complaints regarding individuals posting pictures on social media of bears being unlawfully fed,” the service wrote. “Yesterday charges were laid under the BC Wildlife Act concerning this matter.”

Court records show that Randy Scott and co-accused Megan Hillz are facing one count each of unlawfully feeding wildlife.

CTV Vancouver Island is reporting that on Tuesday, Scott’s Facebook profile showed a photo of a tattooed arm feeding a bear a donut out of what appears to be a car window.

In a June 12 post that has since been removed, he remarked that he had “Thousand timbits ready for bear feeding.”

The two are scheduled to appear in court in Fort Nelson on November 5th.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island: https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/photo-of-man-feeding-timbits-to-bear-nets-charge-under-bc-wildlife-act-1.4136507#_gus&_gucid=&_gup=GSEmail&_gsc=6VEqSFO

Advertisement
Advertisement

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleFlyers defeated at preseason game in Dawson Creek
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Huge volunteer support for Old Fort Residents

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Support filled the foyer at the Evangel Downtown Church last night as volunteers signed...
Read more
News

PRRD opens all zones in Old Fort for temporary entry permits

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says that all zones in the Old Fort community...
Read more
News

Several cannabis retail applications clear first hurdles in Northeast B.C. ahead of Wednesday’s legalization

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of applications to set up cannabis retail operations have passed their first...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Several cannabis retail applications clear first hurdles in Northeast B.C. ahead...

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of applications to set up cannabis retail operations have passed their first test and are now in...

Old Fort residents frustrated about uncertainty for their community

Wind and mud made it a tough race for Blizzards

Humphrey and Wolsey perform well at World Jet Boat Races in...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.