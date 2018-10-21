-1.4 C
Councillors Larry Evans and Bruce Christensen will participate in their last Council meeting this week.
Two long time Fort St. John Councillors say goodbye

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two longtime Fort St. John City Councillors are reflecting on their time at City Hall after voters picked two new people to join Fort St. John City Council.

Councillor Bruce Christensen and Councillor Larry Evans both lost their re-election bids in Saturday’s municipal election.  Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky are the two newest members of Fort St. John City Council.  Councillors Trevor Bolin, Byron Stewart, Gord Klassen and Lilia Hansen, were also re-elected.  Click here to read the full results.

Councillor Evans has been on Council since 2005 after retiring from the Fort St. John Fire Department.  In a post on Facebook Sunday, Evans said “Thank you for all the support from my family and all the wonderful people in Fort St. John. And while I’m not on Council, I will continue to love and support Fort St. John with all my heart and soul. Congratulations to the new Council and I know that the City, with its wonderful staff, is in good hands.”

Councillor Christensen was elected in 2006 and has lived in Fort St. John for over 25 years.  Christensen released the following statement on Facebook.  “It has been a wonderful experience, and I am so proud to have had your support for so many years. I congratulate all the members of the new council and wish them every success as this community moves into a very exciting, and also uncertain economic time. I really need to thank My wife Cheryl, who has supported me in everything I have done for 47 years. Always walking side by side with me.”

Mayor Ackerman was on hand for the announcement of the votes and gave her thoughts on the election results.

“It’s tough for those who were seeking re-election and were not re-elected. There’s a lot of mixed emotions here, but we move forward. Council is one body and members come and go, so we’ll be fine. I’ve already told Tony and Becky that there’s a lot of information, they’re going to have a bit of a steep learning curve because we’ve spent the last two years planning and preparing for the growth that LNG will bring.”

The new members of Council will be sworn in on November 5, and the last meeting for Christensen and Evans will be Monday, October 22.

Adam Reaburn
