Two men taken to Vancouver after explosion near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – Two men have been taken to Vancouver after an explosion near Chetwynd.

At 10:00 am on October 14, 2018, two men were seriously injured from an explosion when they entered a pump house at 6549 Wildmare Subdivision about 8 km from the District of Chetwynd.

The two men have been flown to the Vancouver Burn Unit and the scene is under investigation by Work Safe BC.

The blast did not result in an extensive fire. This is not a criminal investigation and the entry of gas into the pump house from a nearby well is being considered.

Police assisted in securing the scene and BC Ambulance paramedics promptly transported the two victims to the hospital. Work Safe investigators attended promptly.

(PEACE FM)