Election Two minutes with the candidates – Justin Jones
ElectionNews

Two minutes with the candidates – Justin Jones

Adam Reaburn

The 2018 Municipal Election will be held in Fort St. John on October 20 with an advanced voting opportunity on October 17.  Get out and vote and help pick the next Fort St. John City Council.

There are 12 candidates running for six seats on Council.  Over the next two weeks, we will share more about each candidate on Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca.  We gave each candidate two minutes to tell us why you should vote for them.  We will post a video daily in alphabetical order by last name.

Our next candidate is Justin Jones.

Here is a list of all the candidates running in 2018.

  • Trevor Bolin (incumbent)
  • Bruce Christensen (incumbent)
  • Larry Evans (incumbent)
  • Chuck Fowler
  • Becky Grimsrud
  • Lilia Hansen (incumbent)
  • Gabor Haris
  • Jim Harris
  • Justin Jones
  • Gord Klassen (incumbent)
  • Byron Stewart (incumbent)
  • Tony Zabinsky

Get out and vote.  You can vote October 10, 17 and 20.  The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days at the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John.

Click here to see if your eligible to vote.

Adam Reaburn

