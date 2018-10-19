Two Minutes with the Candidates – Tony Zabinsky

The 2018 Municipal Election will be held in Fort St. John on Saturday, October 20. Get out and vote and help pick the next Fort St. John City Council.

There are 12 candidates running for six seats on Council. Over the next two weeks, we will share more about each candidate on Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca. We gave each candidate two minutes to tell us why you should vote for them. We will post a video daily in alphabetical order by last name.

Our last candidate is Tony Zabinsky.

Here is a list of all the candidates running in 2018.

Trevor Bolin (incumbent)

Bruce Christensen (incumbent)

Larry Evans (incumbent)

Chuck Fowler

Becky Grimsrud

Lilia Hansen (incumbent)

Gabor Haris

Jim Harris

Justin Jones

Gord Klassen (incumbent)

Byron Stewart (incumbent)

Tony Zabinsky

Get out and vote this Saturday. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days at the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John.

Click here to see if your eligible to vote.