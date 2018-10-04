UPDATE: Re-activation of another old landslide causes evacuation order along Old Fort Road

Advertisement

UPDATE: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Danielle Pope said that an old landslide in the area to the west of Sunday’s landslide has reactivated and is now moving. That slide is located immediately below the Viewpoint at the south end of 100th St.

Pope said that visible cracks have been observed and at least one property has reported some driveway and wall cracking – that property is now under an evacuation order. The estimated size of the landslide is 5 million cubic metres and growing. By comparison, B.C.’s largest landslide occurred in 2010, when over 45 million cubic metres of Mount Meager slid into the Pemberton Valley.

Damage to Old Fort Road caused by the re-activated landslide located below the Viewpoint. Photo by Rodney Hafner/YRB North PeaceFORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has upgraded an evacuation alert for one of the affected properties along Old Fort Road to an evacuation order.

The order was issued to the residents of 7605 Old Fort Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the property now on evacuation order and two others immediately adjacent were issued an evacuation alert after stress cracks were observed to the west of the main body of the landslide, which started on Sunday morning.

The PRRD said that it issued the evacuation order due to the immediate danger posed to life safety by the landslide.

It’s not known if and/or when the hillside to the main landslide will also begin to slide.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation said Thursday morning that an update from geologists was expected late Thursday morning, but so far no update has been forthcoming.

Advertisement