Old Fort Residents occupied the PRRD office looking for answers in the recent landslide decisions.
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Upset Old Fort residents occupy PRRD Office

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A dozen upset residents of the Old Fort community occupied the Peace River Regional District office Wednesday afternoon.

Many voiced their concerns as to why their natural gas was shut off this morning.

Brad Sperling, Chair of the PRRD says he is also asking the same question as he only received word of the shut-off Wednesday morning without prior consultation.

“This seems like a decision that PNG had made,” said Sperling, adding no further comment.

Many residents feel that since the gas has been shut off, it seems that they will not be returning home anytime soon.

With this shut-off, many residents feel their homes are at risk of suffering damage during the winter months.

“I want you back in your homes”, said Sperling.

A spokesperson with Pacific Northern Gas says the gas was turned off Wednesday due to safety concerns of the Regional District.  The spokesperson said the Regional District had expressed concerns that some residents were entering the evacuation area and trying to re-light their gas equipment.

During the meeting, residents also had a phone conference with a representative from Westrac, contracted to monitor the slide, to learn about the recent landslide ground monitor report.

It is said that the lidar monitoring has detected no new recent movements in the Old Fort and that movements had been detected during the summer prior to the landslide, near the gravel pit. It is believed a fault in the bedrock is the cause of the landslide.

Residents would not be leaving the office until they hear an update.

Sperling will continue to work with the residents for more information to be released on the landslide evacuation status.

Scott Brooks
