Volunteers needed to help Old Fort Residents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Volunteers are needed to help residents of the Old Fort.

On Sunday, the Peace River Regional District said they would let some residents temporarily enter their homes starting Monday. Local volunteers Jeff Garrison and MP Bob Zimmer were also asked on Sunday to help organize volunteers that will help residents winterize their homes and help move any belongings using riverboats.

In a video posted to Facebook late Sunday night, Garrison said “what we are looking for volunteers to provide riverboats, people to help move items. There is nothing we can’t use you for.”

If you would like to help, meet at Evangel Downtown Church on Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Garrison says volunteers will be needed starting on Tuesday.

Last week Jeff Garrison and Bob Zimmer lead a group of volunteers to residents in the Old Fort, despite the evacuation order being in place. Following that effort, the Peace River Regional District offered to work with the group once the area became safe to access.