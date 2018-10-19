-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 19, 2018
The voting station in Fort St. John on Wednesday morning. Photo by Chris Newton
ElectionNews

Voter turnout in local election advance polls more than double 2014’s total

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the City of Fort St. John say that voter turnout in this year’s municipal election is more than double what it was in the previous local election four years ago.

After two days of advance polling in this year’s election, the City’s Chief Election Officer Janet Prestley recorded 1,227 votes cast so far.

By comparison, there were just 570 votes cast on both advance voting days in the 2014 election, when Fort St. John recorded the lowest voter turnout in all of B.C.

This past Wednesday’s poll alone saw 752 votes cast – more than last year and a big increase over the turnout on October 10th of 475 voters.

There are 12 candidates vying for six seats on Fort St. John City Council in this year’s election. Learn more about each by clicking the links below.

General voting day in this year’s election is Saturday, October 20th at the Fort St. John Legion.

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

