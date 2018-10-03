Voters pack the Lido for the 2018 Fort St. John municipal election all-candidates forum

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Voters packed the Lido Theatre on Tuesday evening for the 2018 Fort St. John municipal election all-candidates forum.

The forum was jointly hosted by the three local media organizations: 100.1 Moose FM, the Alaska Highway News, and CJDC-TV and moderated by AHN Managing Editor Matt Preprost and Moose FM News Director Chris Newton (the guy who wrote this article).

The 12 candidates seeking to be elected, or in the case of all six incumbents re-elected, to Fort St. John faced questions on three broad-based topics: Economic Development, City Governance, as well as Finance and Budgeting.

The entire three-hour long forum can be watched below.

The 2018 Municipal Election is taking place on Saturday, October 20th, with advance polls opening in Fort St. John on October 10th and 17th.

The sole polling station in Fort St. John will be open at the Fort St. John Legion on 105th Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on each voting day.