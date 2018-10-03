Wednesday is the final day to buy dinner tickets for Ball to benefit 4-year-old battling cancer

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fundraising ball for a local 4-year-old with neuroblastoma is happening this weekend, and Wednesday is the final day to pick up tickets to the dinner portion of the event.

The Happily Ever After Ball was originally scheduled for August 25th but had to be pushed back to October 6th since Natalie Small would not have been able to attend. The 4-year-old has been battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma since last December, and had a bone marrow transplant too close to the August date.

Event co-organizer Kate Hadland said that tickets for the dance portion of the Ball, which starts at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, will be available up to and including the evening of the event for $40.

Tickets for the dinner are only available until the end of the day Wednesday from Tenacious Detail on 100th Ave. Those tickets are $65 for adults, $25 for kids aged 6-10, while kids 5 and under get in free.

With more time to organize the event, Hadland said in August that the event will feature more auctions and prizes, as well as live music.

Organizers Hadland and Janna Gerber have also created a foundation inspired by the Smalls. The Happily Ever After Foundation was designed to help families in the Peace Region when the unexpected happens, with the Foundation’s first fundraiser going towards helping Natalie and her family.

For more information on the ball, foundation and how to purchase tickets contact Kate Hadland at (250) 263-4988 or Janna Gerber at (250) 264-7864, or message the Tenacious Detail Facebook page.