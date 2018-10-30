Whats happening in the North Peace for Halloween

FORT ST. JOHN – If you are looking for things to do with your little ghouls and goblins, here are some Halloween events to enjoy.

Haunted Chambers Farm

Chambers Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, 6644 249 Rd Baldonnel October 29/30th from 3pm-7pm

Horse-drawn wagon rides and spooky haunted house are the way to create family traditions out on Chambers farm in Baldonnel. Enjoy your time seeing animals and experience the fun of a working farm

Spooky Yard Contest

October 22-30th, 2018 is the final day to take a picture of your spooktacular yard and send your address to energeticcity.ca. Submissions must be made by homeowner/renter and winner will be chosen via Facebook.

Teal Pumpkin Awareness

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a Campaign to bring awareness to food allergies and Halloween. If you are handing out non-candy and non-food treats for Halloween, submit your address to energeticcity.ca so these kids can find your house.

Candy Planet Galactic – all over the city.

Evangel Downtown, 10040-100 St October 31st 5pm – 8pm

For this fun adventure, you will first need a Candy Planet Stamp Card and map from Evangel. Then follow the map to Candy Planet homes around the city where you’ll receive a special stamp (and candy). Once you have received eight stamps you’re eligible to go to the main stop, in the KidCity Auditorium (10040 100 Street) to receive a shovelful of candy.

Trunk or Treat

Calvary Baptist Church, 9607-107 Ave 4pm – 8pm

Come out for a free family event! Go trunk to trunk to get candy, warm up inside with coffee or hot chocolate, listen to live music, stand around a small bonfire. Fun for everyone!

Superdeedooper Halloween Night

North Peace Family Super Park Society, 8162- 100th Ave 4pm-6pm

We are open for free play, no tricks just treats. There are non-candy options too..!

Halloween Fireworks

Lone Wolf Gold Course, 9999-99 Ave Taylor October 31st 7pm-8pm

Come down to the Lone Wolf Golf Course to take in Taylor’s annual Halloween Fireworks display. Warm up from Trick-or-Treating with a free hot chocolate! Doors open at 7:00 pm with Fireworks to start at 8:00 pm.

Halloween Safety Tips

We encourage you and your little ones to have a safe and fun Halloween. These following tips and tricks have come from the Canadian Red Cross.

With witches, goblins, and super-heroes descending on neighbourhoods across Canada, the Canadian Red Cross offers parents some safety tips to help prepare their children for a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treat holiday. Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment, and following some common sense practices can keep events safer and more fun!

Costumes should be light-coloured and flame resistant with reflective strips so that children are more easily seen at night. (And remember to put reflective tape on bikes, skateboards, and brooms, too!)

Costumes should be short enough to avoid tripping.

Remind children to keep away from open fires and candles. (Costumes can be extremely flammable.)

Use face paint rather than masks or things that will cover the eyes.

Remind children to walk, slither, and sneak on sidewalks – not in the street.

Explain to children that calls should be made along one side of the street first and then the other, and that it’s best to cross the street only at intersections or crosswalks.

Remind children to look both ways before crossing the street to check for cars, trucks, and low-flying brooms.

Provide yourself or the children with a flashlight to see better and to be better seen.

Have children plan their route and share it with you and the family.

Trick or Treaters should travel in groups of four or five. Young children should be accompanied by an adult.

Visit homes that have the porch light on.

Make sure children know they should accept treats at the door and must not get into cars or enter the homes or apartments of strangers.

Remind children not to eat their treats and goodies until they are examined by an adult at home. And candy should not be eaten if the package is already opened. Small, hard pieces of candy are a choking hazard for young children.

Make sure you and your children know where the Block Parent houses are located in the neighbourhood.

Set agreed-to boundaries with your children. Explain the importance of staying within them and arriving home on time.