Fort St. John, B.C. – Terry Mitchell won the diamond cross cyclo-cross race on Sunday, October 14.

It was windy enough for a 3 rider grass echelon and muddy enough to cause some serious grinding just to get through.

Here are the race results:

1. Terry Mitchell 3 laps 34:23

2. Darren Guliov 36:04

3. Pat Ferris 37:46

4. Rick Newlove 41:34