Winter tire regulations now in effect

VICTORIA, B.C. – Motorists travelling on highways in the B.C. Peace Region will be required to have winter tires on their vehicles for the next six months.

In B.C., regulations state that an appropriate winter tire is defined as one with either the M+S or the mountain/snowflake symbol. The tires are also required to be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Tires marked M+S offer better traction than summer tires but are less effective than mountain/snowflake tires in severe winter conditions.

Winter tire regulations have been extended to April 30, 2019, on all highways north of Prince George to account for early spring snowfall.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, approximately 60 percent of B.C. drivers now own winter tires, compared to 38 percent in 2014.

Drivers without the proper winter tires in good condition driving on designated B.C. highways can receive a fine of $109, and may not be permitted to continue travelling on a highway until winter tires are equipped.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution and check DriveBC.ca to plan ahead when setting out during the winter months.

Also starting October 1st, commercial vehicle operators must carry chains and are required to use them when a mandatory chain-up is in place.

