Woman injured during weekend home invasion in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One woman was injured during a home invasion that occurred on the city’s east side over the weekend.

Sergeant Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that sometime during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 29th, three armed individuals forced their way into a home in the 8600-block of 76th Street.

Once inside, one of the residents was involved in a struggle with one of the gunmen, which resulted in several shots being fired.

As a result of the gun being fired, a woman inside the home received a non-life-threatening injury to her arm.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no danger to the public. The residents of the home are known to police.

Sgt. Tyreman added that no further information will be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).