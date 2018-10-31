3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
File photo
News

YRB advises drivers on winter driving conditions

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Winter is on its way and Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace is advising drivers to take precautions.

On Wednesday morning, YRB North Peace sent out a message on Twitter saying that drivers should expect winter-like conditions on the roads.

They also advise drivers to drive according to the weather conditions.

YRB says road crews will be out patrolling on the roads to ensure safe travel.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit  http://drivebc.ca/

Scott Brooks
