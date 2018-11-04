-6.5 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, November 4, 2018
On the left a look at the bottom of the South Taylor Hill as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday and on the right Mile 73 of the Alaska Highway - Drivebc.ca
More snow forecast for the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace could see another 5 to 10 cm of snow before the Pacific frontal system moves out of the area late Sunday.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.  The current snowfall will start to slow at around noon on Sunday.  On Saturday the Fort St. John Airport received 4.6 cm of snow.

The system that moved into the area is forecast to bring anywhere from 10 to 25 cm of snow depending on the location in the B.C. Peace.

Drivebc.ca reports most area highways are snow covered with blowing snow.  If you plan on travelling today, slow down, and visit www.drivebc.ca for current conditions and highway cameras.

A weather warning is also in effect for the Alberta Peace.  Environment Canada says that region could see snow but also freezing rain.  The warning says “A disturbance is moving through Alberta spreading a band of heavy snow and freezing rain. Freezing rain has switched to snow this morning. Total snowfall is expected to be 10 to 20 cm. Snow will taper off this evening.”

See the full warning for the B.C. Peace below.

3:42 AM PST Sunday 04 November 2018
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm continues.

A frontal system is tracking across the BC interior this morning. Snow will continue this morning in the BC Peace River region and taper to flurries near noon with additional amounts of 5 to 10 cm expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet

Adam Reaburn
