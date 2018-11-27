-4.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News Co-op Community Christmas back for 2018 benefiting two local charities
News

Co-op Community Christmas back for 2018 benefiting two local charities

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After an overwhelming response in 2017, Moose FM has brought back the Community Christmas Concert for another year.

Presented by the Fort St. John Co-op, the evening will feature an amazing line-up of local musicians some of your favourite Christmas songs December 20 at the Evangel Chapel Downtown.

The line-up of local performers includes feature artist Tom Cole, as well as Adam Winn, Lorissa Scriven, Rebecca McCord, the Willm’s Sisters and Brayden Watson.

- Advertisement -

There will also be a Sing-Along portion of the evening with classic Christmas carols the whole family can sing-along with.

Tickets for the event will be $10, with all tickets proceeds going to two local charities; the Fort St. John Firefighter’s Charitable Society and the Abbeyfield House.

Tickets are available at www.energetictickets.ca starting November 27th at 10 AM. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors including the Fort St. John Co-op, ProNorth Heating, Progressive Auctions, Evangel Chapel Downtown, Sound in Town and Moose FM.

Sponsorships are still available for local businesses to help support this event. Contact Moose FM for more information about becoming a sponsor.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St. John Canada Post employees join rotating strike

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Fort St. John Canada Post employees join rotating strike

Canadian Press -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada Post employees in Fort St. John have joined the rotating strike after the...
Read more
News

School buses cancelled for Tuesday

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has cancelled buses for Tuesday. In a post on their website the...
Read more
News

Gofundme account for Eric Stutzman surpassed goal in three days

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Gofundme account set up for local resident Eric Stutzman has surpassed its goal of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for October 2018

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for October 2018. For the...

BC Premier and LNG Canada CEO to join Natural Resources Forum

Trail RCMP looking for Fort St. John man on various warrants

B.C. chief tells NEB pipeline hearings his people are responsible for...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.