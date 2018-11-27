Co-op Community Christmas back for 2018 benefiting two local charities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After an overwhelming response in 2017, Moose FM has brought back the Community Christmas Concert for another year.

Presented by the Fort St. John Co-op, the evening will feature an amazing line-up of local musicians some of your favourite Christmas songs December 20 at the Evangel Chapel Downtown.

The line-up of local performers includes feature artist Tom Cole, as well as Adam Winn, Lorissa Scriven, Rebecca McCord, the Willm’s Sisters and Brayden Watson.

- Advertisement -

There will also be a Sing-Along portion of the evening with classic Christmas carols the whole family can sing-along with.

Tickets for the event will be $10, with all tickets proceeds going to two local charities; the Fort St. John Firefighter’s Charitable Society and the Abbeyfield House.

Tickets are available at www.energetictickets.ca starting November 27th at 10 AM. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors including the Fort St. John Co-op, ProNorth Heating, Progressive Auctions, Evangel Chapel Downtown, Sound in Town and Moose FM.

Sponsorships are still available for local businesses to help support this event. Contact Moose FM for more information about becoming a sponsor.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018.