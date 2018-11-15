15 Bert Bowes Students surprised by West Jet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of ‘Students for Change” at Bert Bowes Middle school were surprised with flights to an upcoming event in Vancouver for WE Day.

West Jet, working with the ‘WE’ organization, chose these students to receive this incentive as Bert Bowes students showed excellent local and global work during the last school year. West Jet and ‘WE’ want to give deserving students from rural and remote communities the opportunity to participate in this inspiring day.

WE Day, held in Vancouver on November 22nd, is for Changemakers, this is a powerful experience that brings youth and students together to participate and be inspired by world-renowned speakers and performers

The announcement was made in the school’s library where the chairs were set like rows in an airplane with the projector set at the front, as the students entered the room each was handed a boarding pass and told to take a seat. The presentation started, it was styled like a safety instructional video as seen on an aircraft.

The presentation would reveal to the students that they had been chosen by West Jet to receive these flights and would also be given an upgraded experience for their trip to the WE Day celebration. This would include upgraded accommodation as well as being on the floor of the event rather than Stadium seating.

Also included in the upgrade, is the invitation for student Brianna Rogerson to be on stage. As the spokesperson for Bert Bowes ‘Students for Change’ she will share with all the attendees of the WE Day Celebrations what their school has done to create change. Rogerson was chosen for this position as she has given years of service to her group and her leadership skills to help the group earn WE day tickets.

Bert Bowes started WE School campaigns within the school in 2012, to raise awareness of global and local issues, creating change, and commitment. The WE organization website says ‘When we come together we can create a better world. Through a positive social change in the community and around the world.’ This is a movement to inspire youth to act and they can make a change in their world.

Student Brianna Rogerson travels from the Education Learning Centre (ELC) campus to participate with the “Student to Change’ group. She says “last year we took the bus and were gone from the school for a week and this time it will be two days which will be a help” Rogerson goes on to say “It’s so much different from last year, like we were up on the balcony seats and I kind of thought, I wish one day Bert Bowes gets the chance to go on the floor with all the schools and to have this happen the next year it’s like amazing, it’s like a dream come true.”

