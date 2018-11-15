15th Rhyason Contracting’s Light a Moose Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Rhyason Contracting and Moose FM have come together to raise funds for the FSJ Hospital Foundation with this years goal being $63,000.
With Pembina Pipeline matching donations up to $25,000 the Fundraiser hopes to raise the funds needed to purchase a Portable Ultrasound Machine that uses F.A.S.T technology to be used in the Hospitals ER Department.
Known as the ‘Golden Hour’, the first hour after the occurrence of a traumatic injury is considered the most critical for successful emergency treatment such as understanding the internal injuries from a highway accident, assessing cardiac patients with chest pains and getting a picture of what is going on inside of the patient.
The Portable Ultra Sound Machine is an asset to the ER Department by helping to reduce patient wait times and giving an accurate diagnosis. Being able to assess a trauma injury in under a minute makes this machine vital to physicians being able to make fast decisions in a variety of Emergencies.
Moose FM is set up, live on location at Murray GM. Every donation received, adds a light to the ‘Light a Moose’ sign. Come down and make a donation as an individual or as a business in person. You can donate online at energeticcity.ca or moosefm.ca or phone (250)787-7100
Thank you to Peace Country Rentals for the use of the heater that is keeping the Announcer’s warm and to C&V Sales and Rentals for the use of their trailers while on location.