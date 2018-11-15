15th Rhyason Contracting’s Light a Moose Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Rhyason Contracting and Moose FM have come together to raise funds for the FSJ Hospital Foundation with this years goal being $63,000.

With Pembina Pipeline matching donations up to $25,000 the Fundraiser hopes to raise the funds needed to purchase a Portable Ultrasound Machine that uses F.A.S.T technology to be used in the Hospitals ER Department.

Known as the ‘Golden Hour’, the first hour after the occurrence of a traumatic injury is considered the most critical for successful emergency treatment such as understanding the internal injuries from a highway accident, assessing cardiac patients with chest pains and getting a picture of what is going on inside of the patient.

- Advertisement -

The Portable Ultra Sound Machine is an asset to the ER Department by helping to reduce patient wait times and giving an accurate diagnosis. Being able to assess a trauma injury in under a minute makes this machine vital to physicians being able to make fast decisions in a variety of Emergencies.

Moose FM is set up, live on location at Murray GM. Every donation received, adds a light to the ‘Light a Moose’ sign. Come down and make a donation as an individual or as a business in person. You can donate online at energeticcity.ca or moosefm.ca or phone (250)787-7100

Thank you to Peace Country Rentals for the use of the heater that is keeping the Announcer’s warm and to C&V Sales and Rentals for the use of their trailers while on location.