18th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser in full swing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre’s 18th Annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser is in full swing.

Mary Yurchenko, of the Pregnancy Care Centre, says this fundraiser raises money to provide families access to the centre’s services by placing large baby bottles at local businesses.

“We take out baby bottles, these large ones, to local businesses and so people can drop money in them to help support moms, dads, babies, families that can use our services.”

Yurchenko says individuals can also partake in the baby bottle fundraiser.

“We send out about 750 (to) 800 small bottles to individuals that just take them home, fill them up with change during that time span and bring them back.”

The Pregnancy Care Centre provides education, awareness, and practical support for women and families going through the stages of pregnancy.

The Baby Bottle Fundraiser is taking place now until December 9.

Donations to the Centre can be made by cash, cheque, or online.

For more information about this fundraiser and the Centre, you can visit northpeacepregnancycare.ca