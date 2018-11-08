2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship coming to Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 World Jet Boat Race committee has announced the location for the 2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship.

In a statement Dale Whiteside, Race Chairman, says the race will be starting in Whitecourt and ending in Fort St. John.

“This year’s event starts in Whitecourt with the boat show, Tech and Calcutta on Wednesday afternoon and evening, time trials and fast time awards on Thursday. Friday will be the first day of racing with a river lag from Chevron Bridge into Whitecourt. Saturday will be Whitecourt circuit races and a three-hour drive to Peace River. Sunday will be two legs of river racing on the Smokey River. Tuesday is going to be a day off and a travel day to Grande Prairie. Wednesday is river racing on the Wapiti and Smokey River, two legs. Thursday is two tiver legs and a drive to Taylor B.C. Another day off racing in Taylor on Friday. Saturday will be two legs on the Pine River and circuits on the Peace. Sunday will be two short legs on the Pine and a shorter circuit race, followed by an awards banquet in Fort St. John,” said Whiteside.

The 2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship is taking place from July 10 to 21.

For more information and updates, you can follow the championship Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/worldjetboatrace/