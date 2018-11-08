-20.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

2019 World Jet Boat Championship logo. Source Facebook
Home Sports 2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship coming to Peace
Sports

2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship coming to Peace

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 World Jet Boat Race committee has announced the location for the 2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship.

In a statement Dale Whiteside, Race Chairman, says the race will be starting in Whitecourt and ending in Fort St. John.

“This year’s event starts in Whitecourt with the boat show, Tech and Calcutta on Wednesday afternoon and evening, time trials and fast time awards on Thursday. Friday will be the first day of racing with a river lag from Chevron Bridge into Whitecourt. Saturday will be Whitecourt circuit races and a three-hour drive to Peace River. Sunday will be two legs of river racing on the Smokey River. Tuesday is going to be a day off and a travel day to Grande Prairie. Wednesday is river racing on the Wapiti and Smokey River, two legs. Thursday is two tiver legs and a drive to Taylor B.C. Another day off racing in Taylor on Friday. Saturday will be two legs on the Pine River and circuits on the Peace. Sunday will be two short legs on the Pine and a shorter circuit race, followed by an awards banquet in Fort St. John,” said Whiteside.

The 2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship is taking place from July 10 to 21.

For more information and updates, you can follow the championship Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/worldjetboatrace/

Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies head to Clairmont for NWJHL Showcase
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies head to Clairmont for NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. Huskies, along with five other teams from the NWJHL, will be playing...
Read more
Sports

Local cowboys perform well at Canadian Finals Rodeo

Scott Brooks -
Red Deer, A.B. - Four cowboys from the Peace went to Red Deer to compete at the 45th annual Canadian...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu swimmers perform well in Grande Prairie

Norah Vogan -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - This past weekend twenty-eight Inconnu swimmers headed to Grande Prairie for the Fast Track into Fall...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon on incorporating winter activities within the city. The...

Pipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas...

Local cowboys perform well at Canadian Finals Rodeo

Fort St. John Legion set to honour veterans this Sunday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.