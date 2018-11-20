2.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
News

20th Ladies Day Out

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ Dance Society is hosting their 20th Annual Ladies Day Out fundraiser at North Peace Secondary School December 1st and 2nd from 10 am – 4 pm.

The Fundraiser has supported dancers in the North Peace area for the past 20 years by way of costuming, competitions and bringing choreographers to FSJ for Workshops. This event is one of the larger Fundraisers hosted by the Dance Society raising $20,000 for the year.

Ladies Day Out started as a craft fair with 20 tables and has grown to be a two-day event, with 90 tables and the largest home-based business, small business and local artisan fair in the Peace region, approximately 4000 people view the event

The fair features a wide range of items for purchase, from clothing, home decor, jewellery, art, children items. There is something for everybody and lots of items on site to purchase directly from the vendors.

There is a three dollar admission fee, each paid admission is entered into a draw for a door prize from one of the 90 vendors.  The fair is also collecting non-perishable items for the Woman’s Resource Society and each food item donated gets an additional entry into the door prize draw.

Weather is expected to cooperate, parking can be a bit tricky so make sure to come early, grab your friends and come to see what is available to purchase for your holiday season list.

To view the FB Page CLICK HERE

 

