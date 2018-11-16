After School Homework Help Program coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A peer-to-peer after-school program to help students with completing homework is coming to Fort St. John.

This program, in partnership with the Fort St. John Literacy Society and the North Peace Cultural Society, will provide homework tutoring to students needing a little extra help outside of school hours.

Executive Director of the Literacy Society, Jessica Kalman, says she is thankful for the volunteer support that the program is receiving.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this service and thankful to all of the volunteer tutors that have already signed up to help out.”

The After-school Homework Help Program is taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. starting on Monday, November 26.

To register as a learner, you can call 250-785-2110 or email tmills@fsjliteracy.ca to ensure a tutor in the subject needed is available.