Alaska Highway down to single lane traffic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A collision Thursday evening has the Alaska Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic between the Beatton Airport Road and Mile 80.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. Thursday and initial reports suggest no one was seriously injured. A truck is still blocking part of the highway. Drivebc.ca says the high could be open in both directions by 10 a.m. Friday.

The collision is located between the Beatton Airport Road and Mile 80 frontage road, which is approximately 33 km south of Wonowon.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge posted a warning Thursday night at area highways would be slippery after the area received a mix of snow and rain.

For more updates on the Alaska Highway, visit www.drivebc.ca