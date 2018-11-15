-6.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 15, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
An oilsands facility is seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012. The latest ideas on improving the environmental performance of Alberta's oilsands are being presented at a conference in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Home Canadian Press Alberta energy firms split on call for government imposed production cuts
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta energy firms split on call for government imposed production cuts

Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Oilsands and refining giants Suncor Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc. are rejecting a call by rival Cenovus Energy Inc. for government-imposed production cuts to reduce an oversupply of oil in Alberta linked to steep price discounts.

Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal says the company has no exposure to the “differential” between Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend crude and New York-traded West Texas Intermediate and therefore shouldn’t have to reduce its production.

She says the company’s position is that the market should operate freely and that Suncor should be allowed to benefit from the refineries and upgraders it has built and the pipeline space it has contracted that insulate it from local price discounts.

Husky spokeswoman Kim Guttormson says her company also believes in a “market-based solution,” noting that intervention entails economic and trade risk for Canada.

In a report, analyst Phil Skolnick of Eight Capital says the temporary cuts suggested by Cenovus and supported by some other producers of bitumen would work to clear clogged storage and quickly reduce price discounts on Alberta oil to the benefit of the province.

But he adds that he expects discounts to moderate as companies voluntarily reduce output, crude-by-rail exports rise, U.S. refineries come back online after fall maintenance shutdowns and the 80,000-barrel-per-day Sturgeon Refinery begins processing bitumen early next year.

Skolnick estimates recent WCS-WTI heavy oil discounts, if held for a year, would equate to an Alberta royalty loss of about $4 billion, an oil industry-related Canadian federal income tax loss of about $13 billion and an annual U.S. federal income tax gain of about $12 billion from higher U.S. refining earnings.

Advertisement

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Advertisement
Previous articleBirchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces third quarter 2018 results, Pouce Coupe land acquisition and preliminary 2019 plans.
Next articleHospital Foundation ‘Be an Angel’ Gala a huge success
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Hospital Foundation ‘Be an Angel’ Gala a huge success

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 22nd Annual FSJ Hospital Foundations 'Be an Angel' Gala raised over $130,000 on...
Read more
News

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces third quarter 2018 results, Pouce Coupe land acquisition and preliminary 2019 plans.

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, A.B. - An announcement by Birchcliff Energy Ltd. shared financial and operational results for the third quarter of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Protesters wanting more for killer whales confront Environment Minister in B.C.

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna was confronted with the passions many people in British Columbia have...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.  Total accumulations could be anywhere from 10 to 20 cm. The...

Suncor CEO to retire

North Peace Savings and Credit Union funds financial literacy program

Fort St. John gas prices remain high while other regions rates...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.