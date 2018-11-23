-5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. Photo by Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press
Home Energy News Alberta premier is disappointed with Ottawa's response to oil bottleneck
Energy NewsNews

Alberta premier is disappointed with Ottawa’s response to oil bottleneck

Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s disappointed with Ottawa’s lukewarm response to the province’s plan to ease oil bottlenecks by buying more rail cars.

She says it’s simplistic to dismiss buying rail cars by saying they probably wouldn’t arrive until a pipeline expansion was already under construction.

Alberta oil is currently selling at a discount of about $45 a barrel because of an oil glut due to a lack of pipeline capacity.

- Advertisement -

Notley has proposed Ottawa invest in moving oil to market on rail cars in the meantime and as a hedge against future shipping problems.

Notley says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spent the day in Calgary on Thursday, left Alberta with a better idea of how crucial the issue is than when he arrived.

She’s also thanking people who she says helped her make her point when they shut down part of a downtown Calgary street for a rally during Trudeau’s visit.

Alberta could go ahead with the rail car purchase with or without the federal government, she said Friday after an announcement in Edmonton.

“The government of Alberta will do what it needs to do, whether we do it by ourselves or with support from Ottawa,” she said. “It might be reasonable for them to come to the table.”

Notley is planning a trip to Ottawa and Toronto next week for meetings and speeches to try to keep the oil bottleneck on the federal government’s front-burner.

She has said the price gap between Canadian and U.S. crude is costing the country’s economy $80 million a day.

Trudeau said in Calgary that the federal government is doing what it can to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built, which would triple the line’s capacity to carry oil to tankers on the west coast.

The federal government bought Trans Mountain and its expansion project for $4.5 billion last summer only to have the Federal Court of Appeal strike down its approval. The court cited inadequate Indigenous consultation and failure to consider impacts on the marine environment.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleHelp Donate to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hampers

RECENT STORIES

News

Help Donate to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hampers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army is starting to collect donations for their Christmas Hampers and with...
Read more
News

Southern Mountain Caribou engagement demanded immediately

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District, in a release, is demanding that the province and the federal government...
Read more
News

City of Dawson Creek receives application for Non-Medical Cannabis store

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has received an application for a non-medical cannabis retail store. In...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

edit

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

editvideo

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

edit

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

edit

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Alberta business forum applauds linking carbon tax implementation and pipelines

Canadian Press -
LAKE LOUISE, A.B. - Social commentator Rex Murphy says it should be illegal for Canadian governments to collect carbon taxes until there are new export...

Progress Energy Inc changes name to Petronas Energy Canada

Flyers to take on Pirates this Saturday

Stony Plain RCMP respond to a fatal collision

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.