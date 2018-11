FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two Peace BCCOS Officers were on the scene Saturday, November 10th, 2018 attending what was believed to be an open burning of waste.

The Officers had to leave their hunting compliance patrol, to go to an incident in Charlie Lake, the burning of what may have been construction materials is now under investigation.

If you have any information; report all Poachers and Polluters to the COS hotline: 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).