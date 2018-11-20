-0.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News AltaGas appoints CEO to replace David Harris after sudden resignation in July
News

AltaGas appoints CEO to replace David Harris after sudden resignation in July

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Calgary-based utility AltaGas Ltd. is appointing Randy Crawford as CEO four months after the sudden resignation of ex-CEO David Harris following an unspecified “complaint” to its board.

In a news release, it says Crawford will take the reins on Dec. 10 from interim co-CEOs David Cornhill and Phillip Knoll, its chairman and a member of the board, respectively.

AltaGas says Crawford has 30 years of experience in the natural gas industry and was most recently the president of midstream and commercial with EQT Corp., a U.S. gas company, where he led a growth strategy in the Marcellus natural gas fields in the northeastern U.S.

It says the new CEO will be asked to strengthen AltaGas’ financial position, as well as focus on growth and new opportunities in its gas and U.S. utilities segments.

The company said in July the complaint regarding Harris was not related to AltaGas’ strategy, operations or financial reporting, but hasn’t explained what it was related to or who made the complaint, nor has it given any detail of a review of the complaint it said it would undertake.

Harris, who had been with AltaGas since 2010 and its top executive since April 2016, oversaw the company’s $6-billion deal to buy Washington, D.C.-based energy utility company WGL Holdings, Inc., which closed three weeks before his departure.

Advertisement
Previous articleFire breaks out at Fort Nelson Automotive shop and Building Supply store
Canadian Press

RECENT STORIES

News

Fire breaks out at Fort Nelson Automotive shop and Building Supply store

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Fort Nelson. According to eye-witnesses, the fire...
Read more
News

Ride-hailing an option for passengers next year

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation introduced a legislation that will allow ride-hailing companies to enter the...
Read more
News

Local man looking to create a Peace region replacement for Greyhound

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local man Sheldon Wassenaar has been taking action and intends on running a small...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Local man looking to create a Peace region replacement for Greyhound

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local man Sheldon Wassenaar has been taking action and intends on running a small 15 passenger community bus after...

Sterling Middleton participated in the Optimist Junior Cashspiel

Huskies fall to Navigators 7-2

Call for Facebook CEO to testify at International Grand Committee continues...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.