Wednesday, November 28, 2018
News

Annual Poppy Campaign raises close to $45,000

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Poppy Campaign raised a total of $44,528.48, to date, for this year’s campaign.

The goal for this year was set at $45,000, up $10,000 more than last year’s goal of $35,000.

Co-Campaign Managers Tina Tucker and Brenda Brenton were the leaders for this year’s poppy drive.

Tucker says she is proud of the work that went into this Campaign.

“I am proud to say thanks to all the volunteers who helped make the Poppy campaign a huge success this year. I just want to say thank you Fort St. John for supporting our local Veterans and their families. Our Cadets actually collected an extra 5000.00 this year over last year. Awesome job.”

Within the first week of the Campaign, it was off to a strong start as $15,000 was raised by the Cadets.

The poppy boxes were distributed and collected by a team of dedicated Legion and community volunteers throughout the Peace Region.

The Poppy Fund provides support to Veterans, including Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, and their families who are in need.

Scott Brooks
