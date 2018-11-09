ARC Resources announces $775 million in capital spending for Montney and Pembina areas

CALGARY, A.B. – ARC Resources has announced they will spend $775 million on its 2019 capital program.

The capital program will include more drilling in the Montney and Pembina regions and upgrades to their processing plants in Northeast B.C.

The ARC Dawson processing facility will undergo two upgrades in 2019 to add 3,000 barrels per day of liquids-handling production. This work should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019. The next phase of the expansion will then add 90 MMcf per day of natural gas processing, 7,500 barrels per day of condensate, and 3,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids-handling capacity, expected to be on-stream in the second quarter of 2020.

The company expects to drill 77 operated wells, including 49 liquids-rich natural gas wells at Dawson, Attachie West, and Parkland, 27 light oil wells at Ante Creek, Tower, and Pembina, and one water disposal well at Attachie.

At the Arc Ante Creek 10-36 gas processing facility, the company expects to add approximately 15 MMcf per day of natural gas processing and 2,500 barrels per day of liquids-handling capacity, supposed to be on-stream by the second quarter of 2020.

Then at their Attachie West Phase I gas processing and liquids-handling facility, the company expects to have 60 MMcf per day of natural gas processing, 10,000 barrels per day of condensate, and 4,000 barrels per day of NGLs-handling capacity, supposed to be on-stream in the second quarter of 2021.