ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to residents of Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre have joined forces to assist Old Fort Residents in replacing fridges and freezers damaged during the recent slide.

Doug Gallinger, co-owner of Home Hardware Fort St. John, says they will be offering discounts to Old Fort residents.

“What we are doing is taking 25-percent off the manufacturer suggested retail price and they (ATCO) are providing $500 of a rebate to the customers,” said Gallinger.

To get the rebate, residents must follow these steps:

Step 1: Stop by St John Advertising and Promotion to register your household and receive your gift pack of gift certificates if you haven’t already done so. SJA Promo will provide you with a registration form, and a number from their map to take to Home Hardware. In addition to the gift certificates in your gift packs, there is a 15% Save-On-More coupon which is intended to be used when you are ready to do a significant shop to re-stock your fridge and freezer!

Advertisement

Step 2: Bring SJA Promo registration form along with supportive ID showing Old Fort residency to Home Hardware and talk to the Kitchen Design Team to order your fridge and/or freezer.

In stock items will be available immediately. Otherwise, the Kitchen Design Team will assist you with your order, working with appliance reps to ensure your personal needs are met.

For further information on this initiative, you can contact Home Hardware at 250-787-0371, or stop by the store to speak to them in person.

The offer is available until December 1, 2018.