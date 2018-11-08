-16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to residents...
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre giving discounts to residents of Old Fort

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ATCO Two Rivers and Home Hardware Building Centre have joined forces to assist Old Fort Residents in replacing fridges and freezers damaged during the recent slide.

Doug Gallinger, co-owner of Home Hardware Fort St. John, says they will be offering discounts to Old Fort residents.

“What we are doing is taking 25-percent off the manufacturer suggested retail price and they (ATCO) are providing $500 of a rebate to the customers,” said Gallinger.

To get the rebate, residents must follow these steps:

Step 1: Stop by St John Advertising and Promotion to register your household and receive your gift pack of gift certificates if you haven’t already done so. SJA Promo will provide you with a registration form, and a number from their map to take to Home Hardware. In addition to the gift certificates in your gift packs, there is a 15% Save-On-More coupon which is intended to be used when you are ready to do a significant shop to re-stock your fridge and freezer!

Advertisement

Step 2: Bring SJA Promo registration form along with supportive ID showing Old Fort residency to Home Hardware and talk to the Kitchen Design Team to order your fridge and/or freezer.
In stock items will be available immediately. Otherwise, the Kitchen Design Team will assist you with your order, working with appliance reps to ensure your personal needs are met.

For further information on this initiative, you can contact Home Hardware at 250-787-0371, or stop by the store to speak to them in person.

The offer is available until December 1, 2018.

Advertisement
Previous article2019 World Jet Boat Race Championship coming to Peace
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The National Energy Board will hear oral traditional evidence from Indigenous groups in the coming weeks...
Read more
News

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon on incorporating...
Read more
Canadian Press

Pipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas supply

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - FortisBC is looking at several options to boost its stock of natural gas in an effort to...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – weekly column – The meaning of sacrifice

Dan Davies -
This year marks a significant milestone in Canadian history. This Remembrance Day will mark 100 years since the armistice was signed on November 11th,...

FSJ Chamber of Commerce to host Winter City Strategies luncheon

Pipeline blast forces FortisBC to the open market for natural gas...

Local cowboys perform well at Canadian Finals Rodeo

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.