-14.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 16, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News BC Hydro report says climate change events cause worse storms, more outages
News

BC Hydro report says climate change events cause worse storms, more outages

Canadian Press

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A report from BC Hydro says despite soaring numbers of powerful storms or wildfires that cause power outages, the Crown utility is still managing to respond quickly to trouble spots through the use of new technology.

The report looked at the effects of increasingly severe weather systems which Hydro blames on climate change.

It shows the number of storms requiring a response from repair crews has tripled since 2013, while the number of customers affected by an outage has jumped from 323,000 in 2013 to nearly 1.2 million last year.

The utility says its smart meter network, which provides constant feedback on a customer’s electricity use, helps crews quickly respond to outages.

It says other advances in weather-forecasting models aid in more accurately predicting and tracking storms.

Chris O’Riley, Hydro’s chief operating officer, says in a release that despite higher numbers of storms and fires, the use of new technology and processes is allowing crews to restore power almost as quickly as they did when such events were less intense.

“In fact, about 95 percent of customers’ power is restored within 24 hours following an extreme event,” said O’Riley.

Hydro recommends residents prepare for weather-related outages by having a well-stocked emergency kit ready, and by staying at least the length of a city bus away from any downed or damaged power line.

Advertisement
Previous articleFlyers to host Dawson Creek Canucks
Canadian Press

RECENT STORIES

Arts & Culture

North Peace Cultural Centre receives grant for renovations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre has received a grant for $170,000 for a renovation...
Read more
News

After School Homework Help Program coming to Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A peer-to-peer after-school program to help students with completing homework is coming to Fort...
Read more
News

Beth MacPherson named honourary fire chief for the day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department named Beth MacPherson as Honourary Fire Chief for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Must Read

News

Beth MacPherson named honourary fire chief for the day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department named Beth MacPherson as Honourary Fire Chief for the Day on Thursday. MacPherson, a...

Peace Seniors Connect & Care need your help

Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

City Council seeks intervenor status on Coastal Gaslink hearing

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.