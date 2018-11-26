-0.8 C
BC Premier and LNG Canada CEO to join Natural Resources Forum

Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and LNG Canada CEO, Andy Calitz, will be joining the line up of speakers for the 16th annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum.

This confirmation came in on the heels of LNG Canada’s announcement of its Final Investment decision to build a Liquefied Natural Gas export facility in Kitimat, an investment that makes it the single largest private sector investment project in Canadian history.

The Forum, taking place on January 22 in Prince George, will focus on innovation.

As a keynote speaker at the Forum, Calitz will discuss the rationale behind investing in B.C. and provide his perspective about the province’s growing influence in the global energy market.

Calitz will be joining a lineup of speakers at the BC Natural Resources Forum, including fellow Keynote Speakers, Premier John Horgan, Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Technology Supercluster, and Dr. Alan Winter, BC’s Innovation Commissioner.

Dan Jepsen, Chair of the Forum Advisory Committee, says this forum will bring the right leaders and decision makers together to have these crucial conversations about innovation in B.C.

“By having critical multi-sector discussions about innovation and collaboration, British Columbia has the opportunity to be a leader in resource development in Canada and abroad. The BC Natural Resources Forum brings together the right leaders and decision makers to have these important conversations.”

Industry and community leaders will discuss the latest trends, innovations and approaches that drive new investment.

The B.C. Natural Resources Forum is taking place on January 22-24, 2019, at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre.

For more information, you can visit bcnaturalresourcesforum.com 

Scott Brooks
