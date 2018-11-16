-18.6 C
Beth MacPherson receives an Honourary Fire Chief certificate from Mayor Lori Ackerman. Pictured with MacPherson is friend Addison Keln and FSJ Fire Chief Fred Burrows. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Beth MacPherson named honourary fire chief for the day

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department named Beth MacPherson as Honourary Fire Chief for the Day on Thursday.

MacPherson, a grade three student at Alwin Holland Elementary, had the honour of being paraded around the city in the comfort of a fire truck.

The day included an interactive tour of the fire hall, a special lunch, and a meeting with community officials.

Fire Inspector, Alyn Stobbe, says the selection of Honourary Fire Chief of the Day is part of the Fire Prevention Week program.

“Every year we go through the schools for Fire Prevention Week, and so through that process, we get to educate the grade threes, well the entire elementary school, but the grade threes, in particular, they’re kind of our target group. So as part of that target group, for the grade threes, there is draws for Fire Chief for the Day. We collect ballots from the grade threes, and we randomly select one and this year we have Beth MacPherson as our Honourary Fire Chief for the Day”.

A presentation of a certificate was made by Mayor Lori Ackerman and Fire Chief Fred Burrows in honour of MacPherson’s appointment as Fire Chief for the Day.

Scott Brooks

