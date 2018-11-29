0 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home Energy News Bonterra Energy slashes monthly dividend to a penny due to low oil...
Energy NewsNews

Bonterra Energy slashes monthly dividend to a penny due to low oil prices

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Bonterra Energy Corp. is slashing its monthly dividend to a penny per share due to the drop in oil prices.

The energy company says the new rate will apply to its November dividend, which is payable on Dec. 31.

Bonterra had been paying a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share.

- Advertisement -

The company says it is taking the steps to protect its balance sheet and prudently manage its debt, dividend and capital spending.

It says it has seen its realized oil price fall to about $21.50 per barrel from $77.20 per barrel.

Bonterra has operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C.

Author

Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleSchool Buses cancelled in School District 60 & 59

RECENT STORIES

News

School Buses cancelled in School District 60 & 59

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has cancelled bus service for Thursday, November 29. Poor secondary road conditions...
Read more
Energy News

Jason Kenney says he will work with Premier Rachel Notley on oil-price differential

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says it's time to take immediate action on the oil-price differential before...
Read more
News

Winter Birds, Book Launch and Signing

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Peace Gallery North is hosting a book launch and signing for Winter Birds, written by...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds,...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA -  Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her province is buying enough new rail cars to ship another 120,000 barrels of oil a day,...

Fort St John Firefighters to perform Under The Mistletoe at Lido...

Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening with PETRONAS Canada

Pembina donates $22,000 to the Fort St John Literacy Society

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.