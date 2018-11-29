Bonterra Energy slashes monthly dividend to a penny due to low oil prices

CALGARY, A.B. – Bonterra Energy Corp. is slashing its monthly dividend to a penny per share due to the drop in oil prices.

The energy company says the new rate will apply to its November dividend, which is payable on Dec. 31.

Bonterra had been paying a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share.

The company says it is taking the steps to protect its balance sheet and prudently manage its debt, dividend and capital spending.

It says it has seen its realized oil price fall to about $21.50 per barrel from $77.20 per barrel.

Bonterra has operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C.