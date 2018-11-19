Call for Facebook CEO to testify at International Grand Committee continues to grow

OTTAWA – Bob Zimmer has once again added his name to the growing list of elected representatives worldwide calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give testimony at The International Grand Committee Meeting on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’.

Brazil, Latvia and Singapore have now joined the committee which includes Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina and Ireland. Elected representatives from these eight countries, representing over 393 million residents, will meet on November 27 in London.

Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, and Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, says there are still many questions that only the CEO of Facebook can answer.

“It is clear from last week’s New York Times article on how Facebook executives handled recent data breaches and misinformation campaigns on their platform that there are still many questions that only Mr. Zuckerberg can answer. These allegations are deeply troubling, and it is vital that we get to the bottom of what happened and what is being done to fix it.”

Zimmer hopes that Zuckerberg can do the testimony via video if he is unable to attend the hearing in London.

“In the most recent response to our request, Facebook indicated that Mr. Zuckerberg would be unable to travel to London. We hope that by offering the option of giving video testimony, Mr. Zuckerberg will show our countries and the citizens we represent the respect that we deserve and finally accept our request to appear before our committee.”

The International Grand Committee Meeting on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ is set to take place in London on November 27.