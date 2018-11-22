2.2 C
Fort St. John Canada Post employees participated in a rotating strike on October 30, 2018. - Tracy Teves
Canada Post Employees join rotating strike in Dawson Creek
NewsRegional

Canada Post Employees join rotating strike in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Postal workers in Dawson Creek have joined the rotating strikes.

Employees in Dawson Creek joined 18 other Canada Post facilities that are also on strike Thursday.  Postal workers in Fort St. John and other communities in the B.C. Peace are still working.

The federal government has given notice that they’re prepared to legislate Canada Post employees back to work as the postal service and union spar over the scale of the backlog the rotating strikes have created.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said that 48 hours notice is required before introducing back-to-work legislation, but insisted that having done so doesn’t mean the government will make the move to end rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

“We have complete flexibility about when we’ll introduce that legislation,” Hajdu told reporters before the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

Canada Post said Tuesday that Canadians can expect delays of parcel and mail delivery into 2019 as a result of the strikes, especially in southwestern Ontario because of a backlog of hundreds of transport trailers sitting idle at its main Toronto sorting facility.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has, however, challenged the claims of major backlogs, saying they have been highly exaggerated. The union said Wednesday that it counted about 70 trailers at the main Toronto facility, which could be cleared in a matter of days, along with a smattering of trailers elsewhere in Ontario and on the East Coast.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

