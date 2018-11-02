-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 2, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Canfor's Taylor pulp mill.
Home News Canfor sawmills in B.C. are curtailing production
News

Canfor sawmills in B.C. are curtailing production

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

Vancouver B.C. – Canfor’s B.C. sawmills will be curtailing production while mitigating the impact on employees.

Canfor Corporation announced Thursday during Q4 2018 due to log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions curtailment will are required by the company and expected to reduce production output by approximately 10 percent throughout the quarter.

Lumber production will be reduced by decreasing operating days and achieved through immediate short-term curtailments at some facilities, along with extended downtime at Christmas.

“We are working to mitigate impacts on our employees as much as possible,” said Don Kayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have made the difficult decision to curtail our BC sawmill operations over the fourth quarter due to log supply challenges following another difficult wildfire season, uncompetitive log costs and declining lumber prices.”

 

Advertisement

 

Previous articlePumpkin Plunge and Yard Waste removal with NEAT
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Pumpkin Plunge and Yard Waste removal with NEAT

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - The annual pumpkin plunge and final garden waste collection of the year is approaching...
Read more
News

Margaret Ma Murray community school wins additional money from the Indigo Adopt a School contest

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Margaret Ma wins a place amongst four other B.C. schools for having a most...
Read more
News

City of Fort St. John councillors to be sworn in on Monday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding their inaugural council meeting on...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Enbridge reports third quarter loss on one time charges, adjusted profit...

Adam Reaburn -
CALGARY, A.B. - Enbridge Inc. says it lost $90 million in its latest quarter as it was hit by a number of one-time charges. The...

Service sector predicts Canadian drilling activity will fall even more in...

PRRD halts temporary access permits to Old Fort

Flyers to battle Athletics this Saturday in Grande Prairie

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.