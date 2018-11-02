Canfor sawmills in B.C. are curtailing production

Vancouver B.C. – Canfor’s B.C. sawmills will be curtailing production while mitigating the impact on employees.

Canfor Corporation announced Thursday during Q4 2018 due to log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions curtailment will are required by the company and expected to reduce production output by approximately 10 percent throughout the quarter.

Lumber production will be reduced by decreasing operating days and achieved through immediate short-term curtailments at some facilities, along with extended downtime at Christmas.

“We are working to mitigate impacts on our employees as much as possible,” said Don Kayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have made the difficult decision to curtail our BC sawmill operations over the fourth quarter due to log supply challenges following another difficult wildfire season, uncompetitive log costs and declining lumber prices.”

