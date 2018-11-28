2.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Liz Hannah and Nicole Deyell of PETRONAS Canada gave a company update at the Chamber of Commerce Meeting on November 27 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Energy News Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening with PETRONAS Canada
Energy NewsNews

Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening with PETRONAS Canada

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce hosted an evening with PETRONAS Canada.

The evening allowed members of the community to hear a company update and the projected activity near Fort St. John and the surrounding area.

The company recently changed their name from Progress Energy to PETRONAS Canada to better reflect with the parent company’s values and commitment to the Country.

- Advertisement -

The President and CEO of PETRONAS Canada, Mark Fitzgerald, was scheduled to present at the conference but was unable to attend due to poor travel conditions.

On Fitzgerald’s behalf, Liz Hannah and Nicole Deyell presented and talked about the plans the company has for the area.

Hannah, Vice President of External Affairs and Communications for PETRONAS says the company is committed to the well-being of the community.

“We’re very focused on making sure that it’s not just what we do, but it’s also how we do it. So we are very focused on making sure that we are going to be the kind of neighbour that you want in your backyard for a very long time to come.”

From 2016 to 2018, the company halted all new drilling activity due to continued natural gas prices and spent that time revising their strategy.

Nicole Deyell, Vice President of Development and Unconventional Centre of Excellence for PETRONAS, says the company is happy to announce the return of drilling operations to the area.

“We’re very happy to announce that in October we brought back a drilling rig. We started drilling in the Town area, an eight-well pad, and we’ve actually finished three of those wells already, and we expect to have most of the pad, but not all of them, drilled this year.”

Deyell also says that PETRONAS Canada has started the work to build two new gas plants in the Fort St. John area and that the projects will be done based on a steady increase in activity.

“We’ve also started the work to build two new gas plants in the Town area and those will both tie-in to the main line when it comes online late next year, and then the following segment comes on in the following year. What you’ll see from us is a slow, steady increase in activity as we drill the wells for production in a measured way.”

As for the number of wells to be drilled, Deyell says it all depends on market conditions.

“How many wells we drill, how many rigs we bring in and how many plants are built, ultimately depends on the natural gas prices, on pipeline ability, and market conditions. Our plans for right now is to go from one rig, right now, to two rigs within next year and building to five to six rigs by 2022”.

During the presentation, Deyell talks about how PETRONAS Canada is going to monetize the North Montney. According to the company, the resource size in the North Montney is currently at 63 trillion cubic feet. The company says the current plan shows they are developing only 15 percent of that resource and 7 tcf of that resource will be sent west to the LNG Canada project in Kitimat.

By 2022, PETRONAS is aiming to spend a total of $1 billion in investments on the production projects in Fort St. John and the surrounding area.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articlePembina donates $22,000 to the Fort St John Literacy Society

RECENT STORIES

News

Pembina donates $22,000 to the Fort St John Literacy Society

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Pembina Pipeline has recently donated $22,000 to the Fort St. John Literacy Society through...
Read more
News

20th Ladies Day Out

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - FSJ Dance Society is hosting their 20th Annual Ladies Day Out fundraiser at North Peace...
Read more
News

FSJ RCMP Controlled Drug and Substance Act room can move forward

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - FSJ RCMP have been rewarded financial assistance to contract 'S. Young Enterprises Ltd' by...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fort St John Flyers to host Teddy Bear Toss

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers have announced the date for their Annual Teddy Toss. The Teddy Bear Toss is in...

FSJ Chamber of Commerce holding Board of Directors Election

Annual Santa Claus Parade

Revision to the City Cemeteries Bylaw was asked to get a...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.