Chamber of Commerce to meet with Petronas Energy CEO
News

Chamber of Commerce to meet with Petronas Energy CEO

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community meeting with Petronas Energy to discuss the future economic activity for the City.

The company recently changed its name to Petronas Energy, formally known as Progress Energy.

Petronas Energy’s CEO and President, Mark Fitzgerald, will be making project announcements at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Lilia Hansen, Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, says she is glad that Petronas is coming to Fort St. John.

“They have some announcements to make as well, and I’m really glad they are coming to Fort St. John. They’re making Fort St. John a priority to start here”.

A conversation with Petronas Energy will be taking place on November 27 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. Everyone is welcomed to attend.

To register for this event, you can visit FSJchamber.com

